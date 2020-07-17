2 men charged in assault on Black man at Indiana lake

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two men are facing charges after a Black man said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends were trespassing on private property at an Indiana lake. Monroe County prosecutors on Friday charged Sean Purdy with felony criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Jerry Cox II has been charged with felony criminal confinement and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, plus two misdemeanors. The charges follow weeks of protests demanding arrests in the assault on Vauhxx Booker over the July Fourth weekend.