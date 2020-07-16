Wisconsin governor issues 18 more pardons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned 18 more people. The pardons announced Thursday are the most he’s made at one time since reviving the issuing of pardons last year following an eight year hiatus under former Gov. Scott Walker. Evers has now pardoned 47 people. A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore a variety of rights, including being able to own a gun and serve on a jury. Those whom Evers pardoned this week committed their crimes between 14 and 44 years ago. Most of them were for lower-level drug crimes, theft and writing bad checks.