Wisconsin Democrats propose help for unemployed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are proposing a package of bills designed to help alleviate a backlog in processing of unemployment claims. Gov. Tony Evers’ administration on Thursday also temporarily reassigned 100 state workers to help get benefits to those forced out of work due to the coronavirus. The pair of moves came before the state was to announce unemployment totals for June. Unemployment was 12% in May after hitting a high of 13.6% in April as businesses shut down in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Workforce Development has struggled to process the claims of everyone seeking unemployment. Currently about 141,000 people were awaiting payments.