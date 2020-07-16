Wheeler woman charged with stealing $40K from veteran’s home resident

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Wheeler woman is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a resident of a veteran's home in Chippewa Falls starting when she was an employee there.

Nola Tyrrell, 50, is charged with theft - false representation and six counts of identity theft - financial gain.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Chippewa County Court:

Nola Tyrrell was an employee at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls from July 12, 2019 to April 27, 2020.

Tyrrell allegedly used the victim's debit card on fradulent purchases between November 2019 and May 2020, resulting in $40,516 in losses.

Authorities say surveillance cameras show Tyrell using the card at various locations in western Wisconsin.

When interviewed by authorities, Tyrrell initially denied using the debit card but later admitted to using it at Walmart, Kwik Trip, ATMs and Turtle Lake Casino.

When asked where the card was now, Tyrrell said she put it in a wood stove at her home one month ago because she felt guilty.

Investigators say when they told Tyrrell she stole over $40,000 from the victim she replied, "holy crap" but did not show any remorse.

Tyrrell will make her initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on August 11.

If convicted on all the charges, Tyrrell could spend the next 46 years in prison.