US warns firms about sanctions for work on Russian pipelines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is hardening its efforts to prevent the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian natural gas pipelines by warning companies involved in the projects they’ll be subject to U.S. sanctions. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Wednesday the administration is ending grandfather clauses that had exempted firms previously involved in the pipelines’ construction from sanctions. The move will likely increase tensions in already fraught U.S.-European ties as well as anger Russia. It opens the door for U.S. economic and financial penalties to be imposed on any European or other foreign company for work on Nord Stream 2 and the second TurkStream line. The administration believes the pipelines will increase dependence on Russian energy.