US, Canada and Mexico borders to stay closed for travelers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential traffic until at least late August because of COVID-19. Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the agreement Thursday. He said restrictions on cross-border traffic that have been in place since March have helped slow the spread of the coronavirus. The extension agreed to by the three countries would keep the border closed until Aug. 21. The partial closure restricts crossing to commercial traffic, people returning to their home country and other travel deemed essential. It prohibits people from traveling between the countries for tourism or shopping.