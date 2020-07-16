Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien. The president announced the move Wednesday night on Facebook. Trump and Parscale’s relationship has been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. Parscale was a political novice when he ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.