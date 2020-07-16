Student Transit Eau Claire working on safety protocols for the fall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As schools prepare to welcome back students to the classrooms, that also means making sure transportation to school is safe.

Student Transit Eau Claire officials say they have been working closely with the county health department.

Guidelines have been changing daily, but where they're headed with safety protocols includes deep cleaning vehicles after each route, having hand sanitizer available on all buses and requiring both drivers and students to wear masks.

The department leadership says the hardest protocol to enforce with kids will be social distancing.

Still, they say buses are the safest method of transportation for students and hope they'll be up and running for fall.

"We want everyone to go all as one big group, just as normal," said David Myers, director of safety for Student Transit. "I think right now we're planning for the utmost and if it ends up being less than that, then great for everybody. The more people we can transport, the better."

Myers said the department will be meeting with the health department and several school administrators next week to determine the best plan moving forward.