Search continues for remains from Tulsa massacre; none found

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continued for a fourth day with no remains found thus far during an excavation of a Tulsa cemetery. State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Thursday that searchers remain optimistic as they expand the area being excavated and have added an augur probe to drill further into the soil and collect samples that could indicate the presence of human remains. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people.