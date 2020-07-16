River Flood Warning until SAT 7:51 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until SAT 7:51 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Eau Claire County
…Flood Warning now expected to end Saturday morning…The Flood
Warning continues for
The Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.
* until Saturday morning.
* At 1:00 PM Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 12.8 feet by
after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage early
Saturday morning.
* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Roads near the river begin to flood.
* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…River currents become dangerous for
recreational users.
