River Flood Warning until SAT 7:51 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Eau Claire County

…Flood Warning now expected to end Saturday morning…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* until Saturday morning.

* At 1:00 PM Thursday the stage was 11.4 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 12.8 feet by

after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage early

Saturday morning.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Roads near the river begin to flood.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Some park and agricultural lands become

inundated.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…River currents become dangerous for

recreational users.

