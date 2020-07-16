Reports: Bucks’ Bledsoe tests positive for coronavirus
(WQOW) - Multiple reports say Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe is not with the team in Orlando because he tested positive for the virus.
The Bucks previously confirmed they arrived in Orlando without their full travel party.
Bledsoe posted 'Mask up and stay safe' on his Instagram account Thursday evening.
He was third on the team in scoring (15.4 points per game) prior to the coronavirus pandemic hitting.
The Bucks are scheduled to begin scrimmages in the Orlando 'bubble' next week before resuming the regular season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics.