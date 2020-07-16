Report: Chicago’s ex-top cop drove impaired, lied to public

CHICAGO (AP) — An inspector general’s report has concluded that former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson drove a city vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and lied about the incident that led to his firing in December. The Chicago Office of the Inspector of General released a report Thursday detailing the night in October where Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his police car after consuming “several large servings of rum.” The report says Johnson left a downtown restaurant with a member of his security detail after a night of drinking. Johnson has acknowledged he had a “lapse in judgement.”