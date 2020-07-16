Prison staffers fired, suspended after April escape

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Seven employees at a southern Wisconsin prison have been fired and another suspended in connection with an April escape. The state Department of Corrections announced the firings and suspension Thursday but did not name any of the employees or explain why they were disciplined. Inmates Thomas Deering and James Newman escaped the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage on April 16. They were captured the next day after they visited an Illinois homeless shelter. A Pardeeville woman who worked in the prison kitchen was charged in April with helping the inmates escape.