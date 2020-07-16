Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Moscow say they detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Several hundred people gathered in central Moscow on Wednesday evening to rally and leave signatures on a petition contesting the results of a nationwide vote on a set of constitutional amendments that extend Putin’s rule, redistribute executive powers within the government, prioritize Russian law over international law and outlaw same-sex marriage. Footage of the rally showed riot police clashing with protesters, pushing some of them on the ground and dragging them to police vans.