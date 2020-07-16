No servers, no tables: Israeli cafe is pandemic-friendly

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A new Tel Aviv noodle chain is offering a pandemic-friendly approach: meals on the go with no human contact. Fast food cafeterias where customers ordered from vending machines, known as automats, once flourished in New York and other cities in the 20th century. Go Noodles claims its branch that opened last week is the first of its kind in Tel Aviv that operates digitally. Customers order via application or touch-screen monitors. When their food is ready, they get a text message with the code to one of several glass-paned lockers. There are no tables, no servers, and little risk of contagion.