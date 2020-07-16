Fox’s Harris Faulkner is used to people making presumptions

NEW YORK (AP) — As a Black journalist at Fox News Channel, Harris Faulkner is used to people who make presumptions about her. She uses it as a motivating force. She’s one of the few Black hosts with a prominent role at Fox, and in all of cable news, and is hosting a weekend special about the nation’s racial reckoning. Faulkner also offers an example and perspectives that a Fox daytime audience, dominated by whites and conservatives, are not used to seeing. Faulkner was praised for an interview she conducted last month with President Donald Trump during the demonstrations over George Floyd’s death. Harris says she challenges “anybody to guess where I’m coming from.”