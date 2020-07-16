Four more years? Trump struggles to outline second term plan

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is adamant that he wants another four years in office, but it’s less clear what he would do with them. The Republican president repeatedly assailed Democratic rival Joe Biden during a rambling, hourlong Rose Garden news conference Tuesday but offered few clues about what he would do if he remains in the White House. Trump similarly stammered through an interview last month when pressed by a friendly TV host to talk about what a second term would look like. With the election less than four months away, Trump’s focus is more on winning than on how he would govern.