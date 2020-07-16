Fog lifts and comfy sunshine returns but…

It was another foggy start Thursday morning. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued thru 8 am for Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor and Trempealeau counties. This means visibility will be below 1/4 mile from an extended period of time and anyone traveling through this should plan extra time, use their low beams and slow down.

Once the fog lifts it will get comfortably warm Thursday afternoon. High temps will get near 85 degrees with dew points in the mid 50's keeping the humidity low. There will be plenty of sunshine too, but an isolated shower may cut into that bright sky around midday.

Better chances for isolated storms will be in the overnight hours. There is a level 1, marginal risk for severe weather just northwest of the valley thru 7 am Friday. This is mainly for marginally strong wind gusts and large hail.

The steamy weather arrives for the weekend with highs climbing near or above 90. It's going to get oppressively muggy too. With dew points reaching the low 70's, heat indices will be between 95-105 degrees Saturday and possibly Sunday.

Due to all the unsettle air, we'll see a few chances for strong thunderstorms into the weekend. Friday, numerous severe storms are expected in central Minnesota in the afternoon and that system will likely make it into western Wisconsin in the overnight hours. Very strong straight line winds gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible throughout all 3 risk zones shown in this severe weather outlook.

Saturday looks like an active weather day but again mainly overnight into Sunday. Similar threats as above are possible, but not as widespread at this point. It's important to keep an eye on this forecast ahead of any outdoor plans this weekend.