European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has left its stimulus programs unchanged after providing in recent weeks up to 1.35 trillion euros ($1.7 trillion) in monetary support. The stimulus has helped avoid panic in financial markets during the coronavirus outbreak. The focus for now is on a big meeting by European Union leaders on Friday. Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron will try to make progress on agreeing on a coronavirus economic recovery plan. Meanwhile, investors will look to a news conference by ECB President Christine Lagarde for an updated outlook on the economy.