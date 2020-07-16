Asia Today: S. Korea sees evidence outbreak is stabilizing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean health officials are optimistic the COVID-19 outbreak is coming under control despite a spike in infections tied to international arrivals. A Health Ministry official said the spread of the coronavirus was clearly stabilizing in the Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities, where transmissions had spiked since late May. South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still reported 60 newly confirmed cases, including 39 linked to people arriving from abroad. The country is enforcing two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad and having them tested within three days.