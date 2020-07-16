American Red Cross provides aid to Chippewa Falls fire victims

Eau Claire (WQOW)- What would you do if your home became unlivable? Several Chippewa Falls residents are facing that very scenario following an apartment fire Wednesday.

For some, the American Red Cross is there to help.

Twenty units of an apartment building on E. Park Ave. in Chippewa Falls have been deemed unlivable following an electrical fire.

According to a representative from the Red Cross, five families with no recovery plans or no place to go have been identified.

Justin Kern, communications officer for the American Red Cross, said the Red Cross is providing aid to these particular families because they have no other options.

Kern said it is the goal of the Red Cross to help these families through the next 24 to 72 hours.

In an effort to help those who have been displaced, the Red Cross has provided these families with prepaid debit cards, identified a nearby hotel where they can stay and provided them with relevant health resources.

"The resources we're able to provide happen because of volunteers in the community," Kern said. "So, even though there might be more virtual aspects or phone calls or that kind of thing, it really is people in Wisconsin who are able to help their neighbors in need."

Kern said now the Red Cross is helping the five families through the recovery process.

If you are interested in helping your community, visit the American Red Cross website and click "Volunteer."