A-Rod, bidding for Mets, wants players to accept cap system

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Rodriguez called for baseball players accept the type of revenue-sharing system that is tied to a salary cap, sparking quick opposition from the union. A-Rod is among four groups of bidders for a possible purchase of the New York Mets. Relations between Major League Baseball and the players’ association are at the lowest point in a quarter-century and the sides appear headed to a spring training lockout in 2022. A-Rod is preparing for the start of his third season as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday night telecasts. He says baseball players’ leverage had changed since the 1994-95 strike.