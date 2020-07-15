Wyoming prosecutors not pursuing retired-bishop abuse case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors in Wyoming have again decided not to pursue sexual abuse charges against a retired Roman Catholic bishop accused of abusing boys over decades. Natrona County assistant district attorney Michael Schafer says prosecutors felt they couldn’t successfully prosecute Bishop Joseph Hart after reviewing a police investigation. Hart was among the highest-ranking church officials facing prosecution and other sanctions for alleged sex abuse. The announcement ends a two-year criminal investigation into Hart in Wyoming. Prosecutors had previously told an alleged victim Hart wouldn’t be prosecuted but reconsidered after meeting with police. Hart’s attorney says Hart is “gratified” by the latest decision.