WFCA All-Stars can’t play, but continue to help charity

Altoona (WQOW) - It's All-Star Game week for Wisconsin prep football players.

Even though they won't be able to play in the big games on Saturday in Oshkosh, seniors across the state are still changing lives through the event's fundraiser.

Each year, the WFCA partners with Children's Wisconsin, a hospital in Milwaukee. In 12 years, the All-Star Games has raised more than $4 million.

Chippewa Valley teams are doing their part to help the kids who enjoy the All-Star Games as much as they do.

"Obviously not playing this year not only breaks our hearts, it breaks theirs' too," Altoona High School senior Paxton Gluch said. "So raising this money really helps them in the long run."

Though the games will not be played, the WFCA plans to send each player a jersey and game program.