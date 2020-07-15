US imposes restrictions as pressure builds on Guyana leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says it has imposed visa restrictions on people in Guyana who were involved in “undermining democracy” in the South American nation, which held a disputed election on March 2 and has yet to declare a winner. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who did not name the individuals affected, says Guyana’s leaders have refused to accept the result of a recount of votes that showed an opposition victory. Efforts to swear in President David Granger after the March 2 vote were blocked by court action as observers said the vote was flawed. Authorities in Guyana are under pressure to certify an opposition victory.