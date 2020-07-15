UAE Mars mission from Japan delayed again by weather

TOKYO (AP) — The launch of a United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter, already delayed two days, is being postponed further due to bad weather at the Japanese launch site. The orbiter named Amal, or Hope, is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. Officials say the launch, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is being delayed for a second time to an unspecified date. Hope is to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation. Two other Mars missions are planned in coming days by the U.S. and China.