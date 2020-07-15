State job centers host drive-thru job fairs

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The pandemic has made it difficult for employers to connect with potential hirees, but job centers across Wisconsin are helping them by handing them information through their car window.

The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association hosted drive-thru job fairs in numerous locations across the state today, including here in Eau Claire.

Dozens drove up outside the Eau Claire County Job Center and received packets filled with employment opportunities from local businesses.

Organizers say this type of job fair is the first of its kind and a safe alternative to in-person networking.

"The goal was just to try something innovative in this time of COVID and to get people out and about and connecting," said Jon Menz, CEO of the West Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board. "We were able to connect with a number of employers in the Eau Claire area that had current job openings that they needed to fill."

Businesses who provided information in the packet include Kwik Trip, Royal Credit Union and the United States Postal Service.

Although drive-thru job fairs are quick and easily accessible for many, job seekers say they still miss the face-to-face connection they get from in-person interviews.

"Well it's convenient," said Sarah Strunck, a job seeker who visited the job fair. "I do like that person-to-person communication though, and you just can't get that with business owners or managers when you do a drive-thru like this."

Event organizers say they expect to host more job fairs like these in the future, along with virtual career fairs for job seekers to network with employers from home.