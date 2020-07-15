Excavation crew expands search for Tulsa massacre victims

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Crews are expanding the excavation site at an Oklahoma cemetery in the search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The excavation resumed Wednesday morning at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa. State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck says items including household trash, animal bones and a shell casing have been found, but no human remains. On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents looted and burned Tulsa’s black Greenwood District, killing as many as 300 people. Stackelbeck says oral histories suggest many victims were buried in a mass grave at Oaklawn.