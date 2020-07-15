Russian prankster gets through by phone to Polish president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian prankster posing as the U.N. secretary-general, managed to get through to Poland’s reelected president, Andrzej Duda, on the telephone, rendering him speechless following questions about Ukraine, Russia and the outcome of Sunday’s election. The prankster, Vladimir Kuznetsov, known as Vovan, posted a recording of the 11 minute call on YouTube and Duda’s office confirmed Wednesday it is authentic. At various points in the conversation, conducted in English, Duda sounds surprised at the line of questioning but still refers to the fake Antonio Guterres as “Your Excellency.” The conversation was held Monday afternoon while Duda was awaiting official confirmation of his reelection.