Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague

BEIJING (AP) — Mongolia’s health ministry says a 15-year-old boy has died of bubonic plague in the country’s west after eating an infected marmot. The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine in a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai. The ministry said two other teenagers who also ate the marmot are being treated with antibiotics. The ministry said 15 people who had contact with the boy have been isolated and are also receiving antibiotics. Plague is found in marmots, large rodents that live in the sprawling North Asian grassland, and some other wild animals in parts of Mongolia, northwestern China and eastern Russia.