Portugal heat wave heightens risk of wildfires

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is experiencing a heat wave with temperatures way above average, sweltering nights and a heightened risk of wildfires. Portugal’s weather authority, IPMA, is warning that temperatures could rise by an average of five degrees Celsius (nine degrees Fahrenheit) across the country starting on Wednesday, with thermometers hitting as much as 42 C (107.6 F) in some southern inland areas later this week. With temperatures in Lisbon expected to shoot up above 36 C (97 F) on Thursday and Friday, most residents and tourists expressed relief that Portuguese authorities are only requiring the use of masks against the new coronavirus indoors, making them voluntary outdoors.