Police detain dozens in 2nd day of Belarus election protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A human rights group says police have dozens of demonstrators have been detained in the capital of Belarus and another city as protests against the exclusion of two opposition candidates from the presidential ballot roil the country. In Minsk, thousands of people stood in a 3-kilometer-long (2-mile-long) line outside the national elections commission to sign complaints about the removal of Viktor Babariko and Valery Tsepalko from the ballot for the Aug. 9 election. The two candidates were seen as the strongest challengers to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term. Human rights group Vesna said at least 20 people were arrested Wednesday in Minsk and another 15 in Borisov.