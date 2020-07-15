Paint dumped on Black Lives Matter mural in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are asking the public for help in identifying the man who poured red paint on the block-long “Black Lives Matter” mural in front of city hall. Police have released surveillance video from early Sunday morning showing a man with his face covered at the scene. News outlets report that it appears that the man or someone else then drove over the wet paint, leaving tire tracks. The mural was officially dedicated June 19 amid protests across the nation against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd. Teams of Black artists created it.