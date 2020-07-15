Okinawa urges US to do more to stop virus outbreak at bases

TOKYO (AP) — The governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa is urging the government to pressure the U.S. military to do more to stop an escalating coronavirus outbreak at American bases there that has infected more than 130 Marines. Gov. Denny Tamaki flew to Tokyo to ask the defense minister to share the concerns of local communities that host American bases and urge the U.S. military to be more cooperative with them. He complained that U.S. military officials have refused to provide details of infections among U.S. service members, citing confidentiality and a risk of terrorist attacks. Okinawa hosts more than half of about 50,000 American troops based in Japan.