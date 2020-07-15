NYPD chief, cops hurt as protesters clash on Brooklyn Bridge

NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured Wednesday on the Brooklyn Bridge during a protest sparked by the death of George Floyd. Police say at least four officers were hurt, including the department’s chief, and more than three dozen people were arrested. Information on the charges filed was not immediately available. Surveillance video posted on social media by the police department showed a man on the pedestrian walkway rushing toward a group of officers and reaching over a fence to bash their heads with a cane.