Nice weather continues before weekend heat, humidity, and storm chances

Storms yesterday gave Western Wisconsin a good soaking. Totals ranged from a half inch all the way up to 2 inches widespread, though there was an area from Eastern Eau Claire county through northern Clark county that picked up 3 to 8 inches. For Eau Claire, our rain gauge at our studio on the south side measured up over an inch and the airport picked up 0.70”.

The airport is what is used for climate data, so we're still about an inch below average in the month of July, but we're closer to average while still remaining above average on meteorological summer (since June 1) and on the year to date.

It was cooler and more comfortable today with lower humidity and highs ranging from the mid 70s to about 80. It will be a comfortable night with dew points in the low to mid 50s. Lows will also fall to the low to mid 50s, but since they are close to the dew point and the wind will be calm, patchy fog is likely tomorrow morning just like what we had early this morning.

It will still be comfortable most of tomorrow but dew points will make it up to the upper 50s with highs in the mid 80s. It'll be a great day with plenty of sunshine.

Dew points will start to climb tomorrow night and it'll be humid again for Friday as highs push into the upper 80s with 90s likely by Saturday along with excessive humidity as dew points make it into the 70s. Saturday afternoon could have feels like temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly low 100s when factoring in the heat index.

To go along with the heat and humidity, scattered showers and storms will be possible most of the weekend, though will be most likely in the overnight hours with some sunshine during the day between scattered activity to aid in the heating to the 90s.

High temperatures fall to the low 80s next week though dew points will remain around the 60 degree mark, so fairly average summer weather.