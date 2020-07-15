Louisiana attorney general says mask mandate likely illegal

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has issued a legal opinion saying the governor’s statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions to combat the coronavirus outbreak appear to violate Louisiana’s constitution. The Republican attorney general issued the assessment Wednesday while quarantining after a positive coronavirus test. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order requires most people to wear face coverings, limits bars to takeout and delivery and bans gatherings of more than 50 people indoors. Landry wrote that’s “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.” His legal assessment doesn’t carry the force of law. The opinion comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence complimented Edwards’ virus response and suggested residents should comply with the regulations.