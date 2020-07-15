Local dentist adds special air filter to list of pandemic protections

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Like many businesses, dentists are having to find new ways to adapt to the pandemic to keep their patients safe.

Martin Dental in Eau Claire is now using a special kind of air filtration system with a 99.995% efficiency rating to help keep germs out of the air. It's called an ADS Extraoral Dental Suction system.



The device sits near the patient's mouth and has built-in suction, a three-layer HEPA filter and a UV light to sanitize the air. It helps minimize the number of droplets in the air, which can help stop the spread of viruses including COVID-19.



Co-owner Dr. Tony Martin said he found out about the device through their equipment provider, who said they are the first office in Wisconsin to use the technology. Dr. Martin said it adds one more layer of protection on top of existing safety measures, including health screenings, temperature checks and having patients use a sanitizing mouth wash before any procedures.

"As soon as COVID-19 became an issue, I realized we had to do a paradigm shift in terms of how we're going to contain infections, to do it both safely, and to allow our patients to realize that we're doing everything that we can to deliver care in a safe and effective manner," Martin said.

Dr. Martin said the pandemic has forced them to make a lot of changes, but with safety measures in place, they are back to doing their normal list of surgical, cosmetic and routine procedures.