Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after being treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Ginsburg is “home and doing well.” Ginsburg had gone to a hospital in Washington on Monday evening after experiencing fever and chills. She had a procedure at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August when she was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. Ginsburg, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton and joined the court in 1993, has been treated four times for cancer

