Get ready: Motown Museum reopens after 4-month closure

DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum is back in business. The Detroit building where Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday. It had been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Museum chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry says it was a near-sellout. Before entering the building, guests are required to fill out a health questionnaire and undergo a temperature check. If they pass these, museum representatives provide them with a sticker they must wear that reads: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered. I’m Good,” referencing the Stevie Wonder hit.