German police find 31 migrants hidden inside Turkish truck

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says police and customs officers discovered some 31 migrants hidden inside a refrigerated truck near the border with the Czech Republic. The truck was stopped Tuesday night on the A 17 highway leading from the border to the eastern German city of Dresden. It had a Turkish number plate and was also carrying fruit and vegetables. Police could not immediately be reached for further details regarding the condition and nationality of the migrants. Dozens of migrants inside trucks have died over the past few years while trying to enter the European Union. In 2015, 71 migrants died inside a truck in Austria and in 2019, 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead inside a truck in Britain.