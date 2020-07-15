Foggy start but comfortable for a few days before hot and humid changes

It was a foggy start after a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rainfall fell across the valley on Tuesday night. A few areas towards Clark county saw rainfall amounts between 3 to 6 inches which led to flash flood concerns, which have now receded.

The moisture leftover plus the radiational cooling overnight has led to patchy dense fog across the valley. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times through about 8 a.m. when the fog will start to lift.

Dew points have fallen into the mid 50's after the cold front has moved through overnight. This will keep temperatures closer to 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

We'll see a mostly clear start, but a stalled cold front will train rain showers and storms through southern Wisconsin so expect a mostly cloudy sky through midday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out especially in our southern counties through about 5 pm. Then, well see clear air return for overnight.

The comfortable dew points stay for Thursday too but temperatures will rebound back into the mid 80's. A surge of heat and humidity will move in Friday and last through the weekend. Heat indices could approach 100 degrees Saturday when air temps get into the low 90's and dew points break into the mid 70's.

There are many chances for storms heading into the weekend too, but as of now most of those seem to arrive in the overnight hours. There could be some severe weather associated with these storm chances with the extreme heat expected.