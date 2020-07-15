Navy warship burning 4th day shows difficulty of ship fires

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy says the fire on a U.S. Navy warship docked in San Diego was still burning on its fourth day as firefighting sailors inched their way in deeper to find every smoldering hot spot. Experts say the stubborn fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard illustrates how difficult ship blazes are to put out. There have been pockets of fire throughout the 840-foot (255-meter) amphibious assault ship that have flared up since it began Sunday morning in the well deck. Officials say it’s too early to say whether the vessel can be saved. It began as the ship was undergoing maintenance.