Ethiopia denies reports government has started filling dam

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s water minister has denied reports that the government has begun filling the massive hydroelectric dam that has caused severe tensions with Egypt. Media outlets reported that the filling had begun after Minister Sileshi Bekele spoke to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation about satellite images from recent days showing the dam’s reservoir swelling. The minister told The Associated Press that the images reflected heavy rains and that inflow was greater than the outflow. Ethiopia’s latest round of talks with Egypt and Sudan on an agreement over the operation of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam failed early this week.