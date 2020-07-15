UPDATE: ECPD negotiating with armed man

UPDATE: ECPD has confirmed with News 18's reporter on scene that they are negotiating with an armed man in a vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it as more information becomes available.

Eau Claire (WOQW) - There is a heavy police presence near Hamilton Avenue and HWY 37.

Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 that there is an active situation and they are asking people to avoid the area.

