 Skip to Content

UPDATE: ECPD negotiating with armed man

Updated
Last updated today at 8:09 am
7:24 am Homepage, News, Top Stories

UPDATE: ECPD has confirmed with News 18's reporter on scene that they are negotiating with an armed man in a vehicle.

This is a developing story and we will be updating it as more information becomes available.

______________________________________________________________________

Eau Claire (WOQW) - There is a heavy police presence near Hamilton Avenue and HWY 37.

Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 that there is an active situation and they are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, we will continue to be updating it as more information becomes available.

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

Related Articles

Skip to content