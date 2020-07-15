ECASD to consider instructional model for 2020-21 school year

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday, the Eau Claire Area School District will consider an instructional model, aligned with the 'Respond Together Eau Claire' plan, on how the district will approach the 2020-21 school year.

In a press release sent to News 18, the plan includes seven steps designated as Safer-at-Home and Steps A through F. Based on COVID-19 risk, the orders of the plan will go through bi-weekly updates.

According to the ECASD, Phases A through E would combine in-person and virtual learning. If the Eau Claire Health Department moves to Phase F, then after several weeks, the district can move back to all in-person learning.

Other guidelines include social distancing among students and staff, and regular hand washing and sanitizing. The district will require masks when distancing is not possible.

“By working in alignment with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, we can help ensure that we have the proper measures and learning model in place to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” said Michael Johnson, ECASD Superintendent. “We look forward to a good discussion on Monday evening as we work with the Board to determine the best steps forward in preparing for the upcoming school year.”

Superintendent Johnson also gave a statement on the ECASD Facebook page.