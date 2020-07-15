Eau Claire Police Department and community minorities team up

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's not unusual to see people playing a friendly game of soccer in Owen Park, but it is a little strange to see that the players include police officers dressed in full uniform. That sight may become more common, though, after community members invited law enforcement to join them for a game in order to strengthen the relationship between officers and minorities.

Wednesday afternoon, a sense of trust was formed and developed through kicking goals, friendly competition, and an open discussion about race and law enforcement in the community.

"Police are just like us," said the event's organizer, Larry Mboga. "They want to be loved, we want to be loved. We can have differences, but we have more common stuff than uncommon stuff."

ECPD Police Chief Matt Rokus said he greatly appreciated the invitation to play.

"It's an opportunity to build trust," said Rokus. "I think we all developed a greater understanding...understanding what the community concerns are, how we can be more responsive as a police department, and strengthen important relationships."

Whether it be asking questions or scoring goals, Mboga said the only purpose of the gathering was to bring the community together.

"When I saw George Floyd had died, I said 'I want to do something for the community, to bring the community together,'" Mboga said. "So I reached out to Police Chief Matt, and we had a good relationship after we met. After that, we decided we can do something like this every three months or four months."



"That trust needs to be there, our community needs to have trust and confidence in us as a police department, and that's the foundation of what we do," Rokus said. "Any opportunity to strengthen that, we want to take advantage of it."