Eau Claire Democrat calls for expansion of COVID relief

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local legislative leaders are calling on Congress and the president for renewal and expansion of financial relief for Americans during the pandemic.

Several supporters from Citizen Action of Wisconsin gathered with Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) at the Eau Claire City Hall Wednesday afternoon to express the urgent need for action.

The effort comes 10 days before the $600 per-week stimulus benefit for the unemployed and workers with lost hours is set to expire.

Leaders say the expansion of the federal pandemic unemployment compensation will help thousands of Eau Claire residents stay afloat.

"This pandemic is getting worse and we need to make sure that those who do not have a job right now because of the pandemic have the ability to make ends meet," Emerson said. Or perhaps it's people who their hours have been cut because of the pandemic. Those people also qualify for this program."

According to Emerson, 47% of Eau Claire residents are living paycheck to paycheck.

Leaders and supporters are also calling for the passage of the $3 trillion Heroes Act which has already been passed in the House but is currently stalled in the Senate.