Ex-employee says Amber Heard ‘twisted’ sexual assault story

LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard’s former personal assistant has said in a British court she told the model-actress about a violent sexual assault she had endured, only for Heard to “twist” the story for her own use. Kate James gave dramatic testimony at Johnny Depp’s libel trial against a British tabloid newspaper. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that accsued him of assaulting Heard during their relationship. He strongly denies abusing Heard. Kate James said she had confided in Heard about being raped at machete-point about 25 years ago. She said she was shocked to learn that in a witness statement, Heard “twisted it into her own story.”