Death toll in Indonesia flash flood rises to 21; 2 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province has risen to 21 with two people still missing. A disaster official says search and rescue operations are hampered by thick mud covering roads and houses, and rain is continuing to fall. The flooding began Monday evening and was triggered by heavy rains that caused three rivers to overflow. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.